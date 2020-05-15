AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AMC Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

AMC stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

