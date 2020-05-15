American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Up 21.1% in April

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 719,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on AEL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $673,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 92,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

