American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Short Interest Update

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARA. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

American Renal Associates stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. American Renal Associates has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $254.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.73.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Renal Associates by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

