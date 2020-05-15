AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

NYSE ABC opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

