AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $50.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AMN Healthcare Services traded as low as $39.76 and last traded at $37.28, 679,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 618,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

