Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.20 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a positive return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $91.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.