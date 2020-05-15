Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 18th (OTCMKTS:AMHCU)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 18th. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMHCU. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,776,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

