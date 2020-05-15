Analysts Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,269,000 after purchasing an additional 506,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AAON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AAON by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $13,364,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. AAON has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.72.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

