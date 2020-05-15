Analysts Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Itron posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,014 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

