Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post $4.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the highest is $7.11. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $13.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $151,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $827,341 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH stock opened at $176.48 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $187.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

