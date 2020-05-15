Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) recently:

5/4/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

4/30/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

4/6/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of C.H. Robinson have underperformed the industry in a year’s time, primarily due to weak truck pricing thanks to excess capacity and soft freight demand. Evidently, total revenues declined 7.9% in 2019. The top line was primarily hurt due to soft truckload revenues, which declined 6.7% in 2019 due to the aforementioned headwinds. C.H. Robinson expects the challenges pertaining to net revenue per load to persist through the first half of 2020. Deterioration in operating ratio mainly due to revenue weakness is also concerning. The downward revision of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings reflects the negative sentiments surrounding the stock. However, we are positive on C.H. Robinson’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Its growth-by-acquisition policy is commendable too.”

4/4/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $67.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

3/27/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/27/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99.

Get CH Robinson Worldwide Inc alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for CH Robinson Worldwide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CH Robinson Worldwide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.