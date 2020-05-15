Analysts Set Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Target Price at $39.00

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

