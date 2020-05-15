Analysts Set Expectations for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$238.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.80 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.30.

LB opened at C$28.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$26.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.99%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

