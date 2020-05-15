Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AMETEK (AME)

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2020 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – AMETEK is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2020 – AMETEK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/16/2020 – AMETEK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Gatan, Telular and Spectro Scientific buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments unit. Further, positive contributions from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition are benefiting the Electromechanical unit. The company’s strong product pipeline is likely to continue driving its organic growth. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies including operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to aid AMETEK’s top-line. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, ongoing softness in the automation market does not bode well for Electromechanical unit. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks.”

4/6/2020 – AMETEK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – AMETEK had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $95.00.

3/30/2020 – AMETEK had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – AMETEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – AMETEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

