Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $525.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $596.00 to $605.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $604.00 to $622.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $487.00 to $510.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $466.00 to $525.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $555.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $636.00 to $700.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $575.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $533.00 to $524.00.

5/6/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $600.00.

5/1/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

4/29/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $540.00.

4/28/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $550.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/19/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $379.00 to $466.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $655.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $429.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $409.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $600.00 to $604.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $370.00 to $435.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $570.86 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $581.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 850 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $488,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,415 shares in the company, valued at $69,238,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 5,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

