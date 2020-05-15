Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Devon Energy (DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $12.00 to $13.00.

5/1/2020 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

3/24/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $15.00 to $8.00.

3/23/2020 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $12.00.

3/16/2020 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/16/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.43. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

