Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tenaris (TS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tenaris (NYSE: TS) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2020 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.72 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.68.

5/4/2020 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Tenaris had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/20/2020 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2020 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2020 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2020 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $14.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Tenaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris SA has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53.

Get Tenaris SA alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 596.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 120.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 13.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.