Analyzing AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) & Uniti Group (NYSE:UNIT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Uniti Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Uniti Group 0 1 1 1 3.00

Uniti Group has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.38%. Given Uniti Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Uniti Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $171.66 million 0.43 $92.92 million $0.92 2.43 Uniti Group $1.06 billion 1.45 $10.58 million $2.08 3.83

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uniti Group. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uniti Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 51.14% 12.57% 1.69% Uniti Group 0.84% -0.60% 0.18%

Summary

Uniti Group beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties. The Securities and Loans segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, mortgage-backed securities collateralized by re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans, and new origination loans, as well as re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest-only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities comprising investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations collateralized by various asset classes. The Single-Family Rental Properties segment operates single-family rental properties, as well as provides property management services. Its portfolio includes 1,225 properties located in the Southeast United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

