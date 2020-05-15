AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 2.00

News stories about AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AngloGold Ashanti earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AngloGold Ashanti’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $27.63.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

