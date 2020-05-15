Anthony M. V. Coombs Acquires 3,090 Shares of S & U PLC (LON:SUS) Stock

S & U PLC (LON:SUS) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs bought 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) per share, for a total transaction of £50,058 ($65,848.46).

SUS opened at GBX 1,530 ($20.13) on Friday. S & U PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.89). The stock has a market cap of $185.44 million and a PE ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,622.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,998.34. The company has a current ratio of 40.93, a quick ratio of 40.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a GBX 50 ($0.66) dividend. This is a positive change from S & U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. S & U’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

S & U Company Profile

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

