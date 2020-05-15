AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AOWDF opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. AO World has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

