Apache (NYSE:APA) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.00

News articles about Apache (NYSE:APA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apache earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the energy company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Apache’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Shares of APA stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.76. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

