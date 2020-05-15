Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $41.66, approximately 2,985,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,734,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

Specifically, COO Anthony Civale sold 91,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $4,263,696.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,576,547 shares of company stock valued at $111,160,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.