Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $63.15 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

