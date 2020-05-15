Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $98,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,344.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,965.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 206,236 shares of company stock worth $864,447. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Archrock alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $21,746,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $6,951,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 534,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,699,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 359,369 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Archrock by 1,293.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 383,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.46 million, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. Archrock has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Archrock had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.