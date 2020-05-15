Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $31.02, 846,659 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 460,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 49,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

