Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.28

Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 109319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,974.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss acquired 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Argo Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

