Argus Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $35.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Argus from $67.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.97.

NYSE VTR opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ventas by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

