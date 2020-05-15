Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 123,735 Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Invitation Homes by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,633,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,029 shares during the period.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

