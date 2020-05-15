Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,644 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Nielsen worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NLSN stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In other Nielsen news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

