Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 258,665 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

RF stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

