Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $110.64 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

