Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 223.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.67.

NYSE:TDG opened at $330.44 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

