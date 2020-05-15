Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.15 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.82.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

ARESF stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.