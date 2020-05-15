Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$9.15 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

TSE AX.UN opened at C$7.25 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $974.86 million and a PE ratio of 10.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

In other news, Director Armin Martens purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,817.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 344,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,712,408.24.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.