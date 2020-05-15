Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.15 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

AX.UN opened at C$7.25 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Armin Martens purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,817.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 344,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,712,408.24.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

