Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.24. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.92. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

