Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Short Interest Down 13.7% in April

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 9,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Athene by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,638,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Athene by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 342,745 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATH opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

