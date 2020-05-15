AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $97,908,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 193.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.58 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

