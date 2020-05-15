AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,181.20.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,055.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $950.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,076.19. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.