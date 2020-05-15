Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACLS. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $812.34 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,959,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3,486.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,387,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after purchasing an additional 569,734 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 322,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,706,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

