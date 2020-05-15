B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

NYSE UAA opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 39.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

