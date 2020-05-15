Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

BAD opened at C$26.46 on Monday. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$49.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $971.73 million and a PE ratio of 15.69.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$136.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

