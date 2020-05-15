Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Shares of Badger Daylighting stock opened at C$26.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.73 million and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.72. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$136.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.