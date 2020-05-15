Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €3.10 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €3.10 ($3.60) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.90 ($4.53) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.69 ($4.29).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

