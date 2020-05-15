BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.67

Shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get BANCO BRADESCO/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BANCO BRADESCO/S stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BANCO BRADESCO/S were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.