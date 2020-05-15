Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 852,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMA shares. ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

