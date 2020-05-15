BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BankUnited traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 250589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BankUnited by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,509 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,029,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

