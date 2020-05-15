Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TKAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. Telekom Austria has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Telekom Austria will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

