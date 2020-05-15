BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.78

BB Seguridade Holding Corp – (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 242621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BB Seguridade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

About BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

